Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,486,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 636,823 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $207,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 33.7% during the third quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 17.0% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 5.6% during the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardent Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ardent Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $2.27 on Friday, reaching $174.46. 19,661,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,239,756. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.35 and a fifty-two week high of $178.77.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,254.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,758 shares of company stock valued at $25,580,826 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $141.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.57.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

