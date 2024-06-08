Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 59,173 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 257.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,173 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $78,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 57 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 61 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORLY. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,123.64.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $978.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,742. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,035.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,026.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $860.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,169.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

