EOS (EOS) Price Reaches $0.73 on Exchanges

EOS (EOS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. One EOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a market cap of $1.53 billion and approximately $201.94 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EOS has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000843 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001161 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001179 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,127,540,931 coins and its circulating supply is 2,099,997,999 coins. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

