Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 44,821 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,835,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 44,821 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $145,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $77.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.51. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The company has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.32.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

