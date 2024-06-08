Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,005,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,145 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $164,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 16,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 688.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 120,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,750,000 after buying an additional 105,533 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.42.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.1 %

JKHY stock opened at $164.78 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.57 and a 52-week high of $178.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $538.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 42.47%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

