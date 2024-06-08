Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,083,318 Shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,816,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,083,318 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $304,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Performance

LCTU opened at $58.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.60. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a twelve month low of $44.82 and a twelve month high of $58.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

