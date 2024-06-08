Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,063,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 904,051 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 3.14% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $290,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 862.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $93.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.13. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $87.79 and a twelve month high of $95.59.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

