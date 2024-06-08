Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $465.08 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 797,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,637 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $465,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price (up previously from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $787.53.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 192,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.77, for a total transaction of $159,974,677.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,208,810 shares in the company, valued at $81,490,724,273.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 192,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.77, for a total value of $159,974,677.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,208,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,490,724,273.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 337,804 shares of company stock valued at $278,236,284. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LLY opened at $849.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $775.80 and its 200-day moving average is $707.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $432.34 and a 52 week high of $856.81. The firm has a market cap of $807.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

