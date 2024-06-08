Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $188.19 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Booking worth $188,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total value of $97,952.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,101.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,351 shares of company stock valued at $18,440,475 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,813.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,641.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,543.90. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,579.36 and a 52 week high of $3,918.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. StockNews.com lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley began coverage on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their target price on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Edward Jones reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,950.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,902.54.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

