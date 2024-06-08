Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $178.54 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,732 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.20% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $178,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 230.0% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,450,000. Finally, Burney Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 41.9% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $246.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.86. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.63 and a 52-week high of $262.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

