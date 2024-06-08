Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $150.87 Million Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,919,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,257 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.61% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $150,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $54.48 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $43.30 and a one year high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.66 and its 200-day moving average is $52.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.2238 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

