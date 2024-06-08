Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $130.98 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20,264 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $130,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.73, for a total value of $781,209.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,942.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,786 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $240.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.98. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $224.00 and a 1 year high of $287.32. The company has a market capitalization of $69.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Stories

