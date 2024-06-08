Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,515,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,127 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Aptiv worth $135,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Aptiv in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 13.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Aptiv by 19.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,955 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 5.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,547,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $152,594,000 after buying an additional 80,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter worth about $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.31.

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $81.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.60. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

