Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,920,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,277 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.65% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $173,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $37.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $30.29 and a 12-month high of $38.62.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

