Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,670,048 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 306.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,868,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,670,048 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 6.81% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $501,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 54,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 12,056 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 424.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 9,786 shares in the last quarter. Cosner Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cosner Financial Group LLC now owns 103,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 389,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,724,000 after purchasing an additional 60,154 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $98.00 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.81 and a 52-week high of $105.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

