Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,191,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,690 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 4.63% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $359,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 152,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,951,000 after buying an additional 44,261 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 13,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $275,000.

Shares of EFAV opened at $71.62 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

