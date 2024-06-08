Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 75,649 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,853,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,649 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.01% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $156,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 675.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 699,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,987,000 after purchasing an additional 609,238 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,730,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,237,000 after acquiring an additional 345,707 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $23,237,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $18,672,000. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $18,744,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $88.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $71.27 and a 12-month high of $90.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.4397 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

