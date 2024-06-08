Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 68,952 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,325,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,952 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.22% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $138,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 606.6% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 422.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $59.95 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $62.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

