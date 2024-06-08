Enthusiast Gaming (TSE:EGLX) Shares Down 3.7%

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSE:EGLX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 28,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 186,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Enthusiast Gaming Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, an integrated gaming entertainment company, engages in the media, content, entertainment and esports, and subscription businesses in the United States, Canada, England and Wales, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 50 websites that contain news, reviews, videos, live streams, and other video-gaming related content, and casual games.

