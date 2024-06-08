Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Stake Lowered by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,694 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned 0.25% of Enhabit worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EHAB. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Enhabit in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Enhabit in the third quarter worth $73,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Enhabit in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Enhabit in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Enhabit by 5.1% in the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Enhabit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enhabit news, Director Jeffrey Bolton purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $83,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,650.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $183,700 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Enhabit Stock Performance

Shares of EHAB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.19. 225,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,846. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06. The stock has a market cap of $460.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Enhabit, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $14.59.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Enhabit had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $262.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EHAB shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enhabit in a report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Enhabit from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Enhabit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.75 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Enhabit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Enhabit from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enhabit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EHAB

About Enhabit

(Free Report)

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.