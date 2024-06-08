Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Receives $9.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.33.

ENFN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Enfusion from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Enfusion in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Enfusion by 31.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 30,273 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Enfusion by 29.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Enfusion by 17.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,618,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after purchasing an additional 237,841 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Enfusion by 33.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Enfusion by 55.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. 81.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENFN stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.21. Enfusion has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $48.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.67 million. Enfusion had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 1.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Enfusion will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

