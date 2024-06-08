Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.87.

Several analysts have issued reports on ERF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Enerplus in a report on Saturday, June 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Enerplus from $19.07 to $20.09 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

NYSE ERF opened at $20.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.97. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $20.97.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $362.04 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 24.09%. On average, analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 14.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Enerplus in the first quarter worth $81,947,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter valued at $31,700,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 18.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,366,419 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $130,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,478 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,255,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,412 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 7,592.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,092,996 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

