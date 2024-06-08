Energi (NRG) Trading Up 6.3% Over Last Week

Energi (NRG) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. During the last seven days, Energi has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $10.31 million and $829,069.09 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00048226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00009841 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00016443 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00011606 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00006154 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 77,585,117 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

