Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $91.77

Empiric Student Property Plc (LON:ESP – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 91.77 ($1.18) and traded as high as GBX 92.50 ($1.19). Empiric Student Property shares last traded at GBX 92.50 ($1.19), with a volume of 631,633 shares changing hands.

Empiric Student Property Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £561.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,033.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 91.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 92.69.

Get Empiric Student Property alerts:

Empiric Student Property Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a GBX 0.88 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Empiric Student Property’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,444.44%.

About Empiric Student Property

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation serving key UK universities. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empiric Student Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empiric Student Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.