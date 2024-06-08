Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT) Shares Up 1.7%

Elutia Inc. (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.40. 2,843 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 20,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Elutia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Elutia Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.03.

Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elutia Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Elutia stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elutia Inc. (NASDAQ:ELUT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Elutia as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Elutia Company Profile

Elutia Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and commercializes drug-eluting biologics products for neurostimulation, wound care, and breast reconstruction in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Device Protection; Women's Health; and Cardiovascular. It offers CanGaroo Envelope, which is used to accommodate cardiac implantable electronic devices, such as pacemakers and internal defibrillators.

