Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.52

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.52 and last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 14485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.57.

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity for real-time MR visualization; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for image guided radiation therapy; treatment and workflow management solutions; radiation and medical oncology; and other patient services.

