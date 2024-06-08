Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.58

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$22.58 and last traded at C$22.45, with a volume of 120752 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$21.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ELD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$17.25 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.60.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$347.78 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 11.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.4664843 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eldorado Gold news, Director George Raymond Burns sold 12,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.64, for a total transaction of C$251,733.52. In related news, Senior Officer Christos Balaskas sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.29, for a total transaction of C$64,633.74. Also, Director George Raymond Burns sold 12,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.64, for a total value of C$251,733.52. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 314,237 shares of company stock valued at $6,219,702. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.