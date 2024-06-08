Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 228.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,510 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 8,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $755,538.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,981,354.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total transaction of $2,712,527.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,596.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 8,617 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $755,538.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,981,354.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,004 shares of company stock worth $13,469,601. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of EW stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,427,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,054. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $96.12. The company has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on EW shares. OTR Global upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.