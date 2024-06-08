Edison International (NYSE:EIX) SVP Sells $758,003.08 in Stock

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,576.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
EIX traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $73.96. 1,386,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,097,816. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.85. The firm has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.95. Edison International has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $77.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.
Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 54,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.
Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.
