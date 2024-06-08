Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Bought by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Edison International were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

Shares of NYSE EIX traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,386,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,645. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.85. Edison International has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $77.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edison International news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,576.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Edison International news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,576.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $735,235.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,876.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,897 shares of company stock worth $5,851,245 in the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

