ECR Minerals (LON:ECR) Shares Up 9.6%

Shares of ECR Minerals plc (LON:ECR – Get Free Report) rose 9.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.29 ($0.00). Approximately 20,932,826 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 16,703,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.26 ($0.00).

The firm has a market cap of £5.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.28.

ECR Minerals plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects. The company holds 100% interests in the Bailieston, Creswick, and Tambo gold projects located in Victoria, Australia. It also holds 25% interest in the Danglay gold project located in the Philippines.

