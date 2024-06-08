EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Now Covered by Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $167.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $178.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $178.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $182.41.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $166.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $154.75 and a 1 year high of $188.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,931,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 695,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,773,000 after acquiring an additional 368,954 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,974,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 756,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,813,000 after acquiring an additional 226,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,863,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,785,000 after acquiring an additional 210,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

