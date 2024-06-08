Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.560-0.580 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $398.0 million-$408.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $400.6 million. Duckhorn Portfolio also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.56-0.58 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NAPA. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.86.

Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.98. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $14.46. The firm has a market cap of $865.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $103.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.38 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 15.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Deirdre Mahlan sold 29,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $273,955.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,590 shares in the company, valued at $965,365.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Deirdre Mahlan sold 29,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $273,955.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,365.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $224,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,680.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

