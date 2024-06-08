Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CEO Sells $1,836,800.00 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $1,836,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at $185,173,318.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $1,922,080.00.

Shares of DBX opened at $21.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.52.

Dropbox last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.81 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 148.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DBX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities lowered Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Dropbox by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dropbox by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Dropbox by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Dropbox by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

