DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Director Sells $52,084.00 in Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $52,084.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.89. 6,444,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,499,770. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of -31.26 and a beta of 1.81. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.03 and a 200 day moving average of $40.33.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DKNG shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on DraftKings from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on DraftKings from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,975,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 169.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,338,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,393,000 after purchasing an additional 840,755 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 27.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 296,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after buying an additional 64,186 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

