Dr. Hönle (ETR:HNL) Trading Down 0.8%

Dr. Hönle AG (ETR:HNL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €19.35 ($21.03) and last traded at €19.75 ($21.47). Approximately 10,143 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €19.90 ($21.63).

Dr. Hönle Trading Up 0.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is €19.83 and its 200-day moving average is €18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $120.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40, a P/E/G ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.46.

About Dr. Hönle

Dr. Hönle AG engages in the supply of industrial UV technologies and systems in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Adhesives, Equipment & Systems, and Glass & Lamps. The Adhesives segment provides industrial adhesives for applications, such as consumer electronics, automotive, optics and opto-electronics, medical technology, and glass processing.

