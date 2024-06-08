DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) is Aspex Management HK Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

Aspex Management HK Ltd lessened its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,092,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842,000 shares during the period. DoorDash makes up approximately 9.0% of Aspex Management HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Aspex Management HK Ltd’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $305,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 361.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 101.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash Stock Down 0.7 %

DoorDash stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.27. 2,909,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,808,666. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.36. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $143.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total value of $99,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,927,717.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total value of $99,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,927,717.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 8,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $879,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,002,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,286,514.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 449,323 shares of company stock valued at $59,674,859. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

