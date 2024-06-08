Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.000-1.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.3 billion-$7.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.6 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.500-7.000 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $168.00 to $143.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar Tree from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $152.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.70.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of DLTR opened at $111.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of -24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.02. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $154.96.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

