Dollar General (NYSE:DG) PT Lowered to $145.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DG. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.41.

Dollar General Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of DG opened at $126.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.45. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $173.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.01.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DG. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

