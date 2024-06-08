Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Position Boosted by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises 0.7% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

DFUV traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.44. The stock had a trading volume of 221,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $40.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.25.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

