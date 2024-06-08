Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Sold by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 65.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,371,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,409,000 after purchasing an additional 587,889 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 83,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,840 shares in the last quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $702,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 32,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

DFAS stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $59.95. 352,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,298. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $62.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.33 and a 200-day moving average of $59.10.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

