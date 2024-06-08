Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Acquired by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $5,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 20,122 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 111,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,797,000 after buying an additional 48,896 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after buying an additional 11,707 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DFUS stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,020. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.33 and a 200-day moving average of $54.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.39 and a twelve month high of $58.10.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

