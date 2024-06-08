Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS) Shares Sold by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,839 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.93% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $6,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFIS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 840.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 932,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,537,000 after acquiring an additional 833,321 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,299,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,612,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,974,000 after purchasing an additional 516,378 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,311,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,768,000 after purchasing an additional 233,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,861,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.37. 149,260 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

