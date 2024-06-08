DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $230.00 target price on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q2 2025 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.58 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $231.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $237.09.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $219.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $100.98 and a 12-month high of $229.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.42%.

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $8,995,399.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,736,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $8,995,399.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,736,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total transaction of $482,371.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,890.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,673 shares of company stock valued at $47,573,557 in the last ninety days. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

