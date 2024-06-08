DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $237.09.

DKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Williams Trading raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $154.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DKS stock opened at $219.13 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $100.98 and a 1-year high of $229.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.88.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 36.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $33,406,825.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,899,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,940,372.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $33,406,825.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,899,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,940,372.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $1,090,118.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,673 shares of company stock valued at $47,573,557 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,173 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,227 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $603,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

