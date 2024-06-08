Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Trading Down 6.3%

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) dropped 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.14 and last traded at $21.14. Approximately 105,092 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 139,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.55.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DNTH. Wedbush raised their price objective on Dianthus Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $22.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Dianthus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average is $19.92.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million. Analysts predict that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNTH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $390,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

