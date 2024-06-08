Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FANG. Bank of America upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $129.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $207.80.

FANG stock opened at $190.30 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $123.41 and a twelve month high of $211.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.01.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 19.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.35, for a total value of $514,536.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,089.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at $13,736,123.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,575 shares of company stock worth $12,673,846 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,869,787 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,391,567,000 after purchasing an additional 176,208 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,266,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,209,617,000 after buying an additional 648,317 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,609,143 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,706,076,000 after buying an additional 2,381,488 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,494,159 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $541,175,000 after acquiring an additional 89,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,320,567 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $514,289,000 after acquiring an additional 206,189 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

