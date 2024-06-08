Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.28

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.28 and traded as low as $6.94. Deutsche Lufthansa shares last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 34,954 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLAKY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa AG will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Lufthansa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.2193 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Lufthansa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.

See Also

