Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.28

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.28 and traded as low as $6.94. Deutsche Lufthansa shares last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 34,954 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DLAKY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, February 26th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Deutsche Lufthansa
Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Performance
Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa AG will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Deutsche Lufthansa Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.2193 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Lufthansa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.
Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Deutsche Lufthansa
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.