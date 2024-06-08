Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.66

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.66 and traded as high as C$3.09. Denison Mines shares last traded at C$3.02, with a volume of 1,153,512 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DML. TD Securities increased their price objective on Denison Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Denison Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Denison Mines Stock Down 4.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.89.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). Denison Mines had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 1,986.78%. The firm had revenue of C$0.83 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

