Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by Privium Fund Management UK Ltd

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd increased its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines accounts for about 2.2% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 831.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 12,283 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 42.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 118,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 35,465 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,301,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,172,000 after purchasing an additional 25,065 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 53,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.85.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:DAL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.44. 4,743,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,981,533. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $53.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.92. The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $253,445.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,879,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,879,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie Cw Chiang purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.50 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $495,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,919 shares of company stock worth $8,834,653 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

